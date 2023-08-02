The Washington County Fair has been bringing fun to all ages since 1871. The fair kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 2, and ends Sunday, Aug. 6 at the fairgrounds located at 12300 North 40th Street in Stillwater.

The midway will be back with carnival rides. There will be many exhibits including arts, quilts, woodworking, goats, cows and more. Horse lovers can enjoy a horse show and there will be plenty of food.

