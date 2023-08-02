The Washington County Fair has been bringing fun to all ages since 1871. The fair kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 2, and ends Sunday, Aug. 6 at the fairgrounds located at 12300 North 40th Street in Stillwater.
The midway will be back with carnival rides. There will be many exhibits including arts, quilts, woodworking, goats, cows and more. Horse lovers can enjoy a horse show and there will be plenty of food.
Live bands this year on the Craft Brew Haus stage are as follows:
• 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: Heartbreaker
• 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Them Pesky Kids
• 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6: Firewater Gospel Choir
• For motorsports enthusiasts, the fair will have a truck pull, motokazie, demo derby and tractor pull
• The Washington County Master Gardener volunteers will have daily demonstrations and hands-on activities at the Fairest Garden.
According to the fair Facebook page, the bag tournaments will look slightly different this year as there will be tournaments for both prizes and money. The bag tournaments will be at noon on Sunday. Sign-up for the tournaments will begin at 11 a.m. at the Craft Brew Haus.
