The St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour has both national and international fame and has attracted a variety of talented artists and pottery lovers right here in Minnesota for 30 years.
According to Will Swanson, who began the pottery tour with Robert Briscoe in the early ’90s, the St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour is a blueprint for other artists’ tours across the country.
From May 7-9, seven studios will host around 60 potters from around the U.S. during a three-day pottery sale across the upper St. Croix Valley.
“It’s an easy driving tour, and you drive yourself from place to place and all the studios are just a few miles from each other,” said Swanson.
The tour, traditionally held over Mother’s Day weekend, historically has attracted between 3,000 and 4,000 visitors. Swanson expects the number to grow, since the tours have been “online-only” tours over the past few years due to the pandemic.
Swanson and his wife, Janel, will host eight potters, each with their unique art style. Some, like Becky Lloyd, are pottery tour regulars and have received national recognition for their work.
“These are the best potters in their region,” said Swanson. “Some of these people have a huge following.”
Many of the potters in attendance have been celebrated for decades and are well established in the art world, but Swanson is looking for a younger crowd of potters to keep the tour going.
“I’m trying to renew the event by having younger guests from other states,” said Swanson.
A newcomer this year is Tara Wilson, who is based in Montana. Her work consists of forms that are curvy and figurative. Wilson hopes to establish a pottery tour in Montana that’s similar to the St. Croix Valley tour.
“I’m interested in how the whole thing operates. This is kind of our role model, and I’m excited to experience it from the inside. I’m really, really honored to be invited, and it’s something I’ve aspired to,” said Wilson.
Works like Wilson’s range from practical to ornamental, and visitors to the tour will see a variety of pottery styles. Swanson, whose personal work focuses on practical pieces, knows there is something sentimental to using a piece of pottery carefully crafted by an artist in an everyday setting.
“My experience is that people somehow come in contact with handmade pottery. That’s usually how it starts,” said Wilson.
People can appreciate the handmade work of a potter, whether it’s a cereal bowl or a casserole dish.
“They realize the variety of handmade work is extremely wide. They can find something to fit almost anyone’s color choices, from things that seem mundane or something made by a grad student who is taking some artistic license on something that looks nice on the shelf,” said Swanson.
Customers also appreciate getting to share the personal touch pottery can bring. In the past, Swanson has heard folks say how much they enjoy just getting to meet the potters and putting a face to the artwork.
For artists and pottery lovers alike, the tour gives that personal touch to that bowl or mug that we see every day.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
