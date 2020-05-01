Minnesota may be under a stay-at-home order for the time being, but its state parks remain open.
That's good news for nature enthusiasts who may be feeling a bit stir-crazy due to their coronavirus-induced confinement. But officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) still want Minnesotans to remain careful when venturing outdoors.
In the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, DNR officials are neither prohibiting nor discouraging Minnesotans to visit state parks, waters and public lands, but they are urging visitors to practice responsible recreation and to abide by social distancing guidelines.
“Now is a great time to get outdoors,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a statement. “Parks are a great place to do some social distancing and enjoy the health benefits of nature.”
The current stay-at-home order, which Gov. Tim Walz has extended through May 10, still permits people to be outdoors and engage in activities like walking, running and fishing. Likewise, the majority of Minnesota's state parks are open—but only for day-time use.
Camping and overnight stays at the state's nature parks, forests and recreation areas are banned as campgrounds and lodging facilities have been temporarily closed, as have visitor centers, contact stations and other buildings.
Several nearby parks—such as Afton in Hastings and William O'Brien in Marine-on-St.-Croix—have experienced significantly higher-than-average usage in recent weeks. That may make it hard to practice social distancing in all areas. The DNR is reminding residents that they may need to wait to enter the park, or in some cases, make alternative plans.
“People cluster around signs and toilets, and on narrow trails and bridges,” the DNR said on its website. “If you see a lot of cars in the parking lot or at the trailhead, turn around and find someplace else for outdoor recreation.”
Likewise, as self-pay kiosks in the parks can easily become crowded, visitors are encouraged to purchase vehicle permits online prior to leaving for a state park. Reciept numbers can be recorded and placed on vehicle dashboards as proof of purchase.
For more information, contact the DNR Information Center by phone at 651-296-5157, or by email at info.dnr@state.mn.us. It is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.