The winners of Minnesota’s 2022 Fourth Congressional District App Challenge are two siblings in the Stillwater Public Schools who are no strangers to the annual computer science contest.
High school sophomore Coolsjes Singhvi, 14, and his sister, 12-year-old Riddhi, an eighth grader, took the top prize for their original app: Smart Planner. The app lets users more easily plan, organize and track progress on goals. “Smart” in the app’s name also refers to SMART goals, which the app incorporates.
The siblings created the app during the summer of 2022 using coding languages JavaScript and Python and the software application Android Studio.
The Congressional App Challenge invites middle and high school students in each Congressional District of all 50 states to create and submit their own smartphone apps. Winners get to have their apps displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for a year. The apps also are featured in the U.S. House of Representatives website.
Coolsjes and Riddhi won the 2021 Congressional District App Challenge while residing in Minnesota’s Third District. Their app that year, DPREDICT, was an artificial intelligence-based program that could detect prediabetes in a person at no cost and without a laboratory visit.
Press Publications caught up with Coolsjes and Riddhi to chat about their app. The interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Q: How does Smart Planner help people who would use it?
Riddhi: “You can cut down your goal into milestones, then break it down into tasks. You can repeat tasks over days, weeks or months. Then there are also evaluations and rewards. Evaluations or rewards — you can have them checked by a family member, a friend, a teacher or a mentor that you choose. They can evaluate you and they can also reward you for your progress.”
Q: Where did you get the inspiration for the app?
Coolsjes: “We took this course in middle school called Middle School Success. One of the most fundamental concepts of that class was being able to plan for the future in the form of SMART goals, which are ‘specific,’ for having a specific focus or point of view; ‘measurable,’ for having ways to track your progress,;‘achievable,’ for being realistic and having the resources; and ‘time bound’ for being able to achieve your goals in a set amount of time. These goals have always been important to both of us, but they really grew because of the class. In this app, we wanted to focus on those SMART goals to help people plan.”
Q: What was your reaction when you found out your app won the Congressional App Challenge?
Coolsjes: “When I found out, I was actually on the way to the end-of-season debate banquet. I was really excited to know that I had won. I love doing the Congressional App Challenges and exploring this technology, so when I learned that I won it felt really great.”
Riddhi: “I was at home when they announced it, so I was on the call when they announced it. At first, I was pretty surprised, but it feels good to have all that hard work pay off.”
Q: How did you both become interested in coding, and where did you learn to code?
Coolsjes: “The summer before my seventh grade year, I began using Khan Academy. Khan Academy has a great coding course in JavaScript, and I followed along with that course: the videos, the projects, the assignments, and I was able to learn coding from there. My parents were able to take me to a weekslong, programming-based science camp in the summer. That taught me a lot about things I didn't really know and I was also able to learn it with other people. In eighth grade, I took a design course and in ninth grade, I took another programming course. The first was in Python, and the second one was in Java. Along the way, I was able to find that I really enjoyed the technological side of the programming side of the way things work.”
Riddhi: “I started coding in fifth grade. I also used Khan Academy, and I was in the language of JavaScript. I had to go online due to COVID, and during that, I had a course about coding which really helped me get a firm understanding. I'm really appreciative of that course. That was mainly JavaScript, but I also — on Khan Academy — sometimes took Python.”
Q: What was the biggest obstacle in creating your app?
Coolsjes: “One of the main things was the interface — balancing out the colors and making sure that everything was aligned right (…) Together, we were able to find the best of each other and also complement each other into places where we needed it. As a result, we were able to make this successfully.”
Q: What do you see as the next step for Smart Planner?
Coolsjes: “It's going to be featured on Congresswoman Betty McCollum’s page. Afterwards, we're looking to expand it. This app is written for Android — it is the most used phone in the world — but I think by expanding to iPhone, we’d get another batch of customers. As well as just showing it to my friends before we think about making it go public would be a big help.”
Riddhi: “We could also show it to counselors or teachers when we plan on making it go public. (...) They could use it to help kids plan in a way that fits the curriculum.”
