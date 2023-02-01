The winners of Minnesota’s 2022 Fourth Congressional District App Challenge are two siblings in the Stillwater Public Schools who are no strangers to the annual computer science contest.

High school sophomore Coolsjes Singhvi, 14, and his sister, 12-year-old Riddhi, an eighth grader, took the top prize for their original app: Smart Planner. The app lets users more easily plan, organize and track progress on goals. “Smart” in the app’s name also refers to SMART goals, which the app incorporates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.