Stillwater Class of 2002 donates $2,500 to mental health initiative

Members of the Stillwater Area High School Class of 2002 recently presented a check for $2,500 to The Partnership Plan, the education fund for Stillwater Area Public Schools and the organization behind a five-year initiative with the school district addressing mental health issues within the education system
Over the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 1, the class held its 20-year reunion. As the alumni gathered to reminisce, they challenged one another to help support a project to upgrade green rooms at all seven elementary schools, and specifically at Lake Elmo Elementary.
Class of 2002 representative DeLissa Mulville stated: “The SAHS Class of 2002 is excited to contribute to The Partnership Plan, based on their deep connection to District 834. Our class feels that the green room upgrade project at the elementary schools is a wonderful cause because its focus is to help students explore all of their emotions in a positive outlet. We feel fortunate that our classmates, collectively, were able to contribute to it.”
The focus of the mental health initiative is to further develop a framework of proactive and responsive mental health support in all school settings and assure students’ mental health needs are receiving an adequate and timely response. Training provided for educators, support staff and administrators will address how to recognize, respond to, and triage mental health issues at all levels.
Specific programs being undertaken this school year include a peer helper system at the high school, a youth frontier courage retreat for all seventh-graders and a commitment to develop and construct a dedicated green room at Oak Land Middle School and Stillwater Middle School.
Since 1989, the Partnership Plan has provided innovative and enhanced learning opportunities to every classroom in the district. Other recent projects include teacher grants for all 52 new teachers to District 834 this past fall, a theater residency program for all fifth-grade students, and continued support of the Pathways program at Stillwater Area High School.
Rick Robbins, The Partnership Plan’s executive director acknowledged, “Receiving financial support from a group of alumni like this is fantastic and heartwarming. Once again it proves Stillwater Area Public Schools is doing many things correct: encouraging and educating our students to be kind, involved and to give back to their community. Thanks Class of 2002 for your gift. I challenge future class reunions to consider doing something similar at their event.”
