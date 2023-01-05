Stillwater Class of 2002 donates $2,500 to mental health initiative

Class of 2002 representatives Ashley Reynolds and DeLissa Mulville present a $2,500 check to The Partnership Plan’s executive director Rick Robbins, to support its mental health initiative within Stillwater Area Public Schools.

 Contributed

Members of the Stillwater Area High School Class of 2002 recently presented a check for $2,500 to The Partnership Plan, the education fund for Stillwater Area Public Schools and the organization behind a five-year initiative with the school district addressing mental health issues within the education system

Over the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 1, the class held its 20-year reunion.  As the alumni gathered to reminisce, they challenged one another to help support a project to upgrade green rooms at all seven elementary schools, and specifically at Lake Elmo Elementary.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.