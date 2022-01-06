The city of Stillwater is preparing to host the inaugural World Snow Sculpting Championship competition Jan. 18-23.
Ten to 12 teams from around the world will travel to Lowell Park in Stillwater to create amazing snow sculptures while competing for the title of the World Champion.
Stillwater Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Robin Anthony said this is an event that involves a lot of planning with the city of Stillwater, Discover Stillwater and the chamber.
“In September 2020, the mayor and I brought together the city and business owners to help the businesses get through COVID and to do something in the wintertime. Last summer, the city of Stillwater updated their strategic plan that now states that their focus is to make Stillwater a year-round destination,” Anthony said.
The city and chamber researched for things do in the winter and discovered the national snow sculpting competition at Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
“We talked to the organizers of that event, and they said they've always wanted to do a world snow sculpting championship,” Anthony said. “There are international competitions, but there's never been a world snow sculpting championship.”
According to Anthony, there were many cities that were interested in hosting. Winter Fun LLC wanted the contest to be by a river town, and Stillwater was the organization’s first choice.
Over the last year, the chamber has been working with the steering committee to host the event. Part of its tagline is the “world's coolest block party,” which the chamber will host.
“Depending if the weather cooperates, they will start making snow on Jan. 10 in the chamber parking lot and moving the clean snow into Lowell Park and forms that they're building,” Anthony said. “Then the snow will go into the forms, and people will get in and stomp the snow down. That should take about a week.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, an artist will present a carving exhibition and discuss carving and the tools they're using at Lowell Park. “It's a chance for visitors to get up real close and ask questions to the artist,” Anthony said.
There will be an opening ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 19, at JX Event Center for VIP's and sponsors. This is a ticketed event, and is open to the public with limited seating available.
“That will be the time to introduce all the teams from the (different) countries and get them on stage and say 'hello.' There will also be entertainment and a chance to mingle with the teams,” Anthony said.
The competition starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Lowell Park and will go until 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.
The chamber will host a mixer on Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Water Street Inn to celebrate its 130-year anniversary.
At 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, there will be a closing awards ceremony at the Water Street Street Inn. First-, second- and third-place winners will be announced, as will the people's choice award.
“After the awards ceremony, we'll be celebrating at the world's biggest block party,” Anthony said. “We're looking at taking the whole block and having a community party. People can check our website for updates.”
The event ends Sunday, Jan. 23, with MinneSnowta Nice Day, which will focus on the state of Minnesota.
For updates on the event and to learn more about the World Snow Sculpting Championship, go to https://greaterstillwaterchamber.com/WSSC.
Staff Writer Noelle Olson can be reached at 651-407-1229 or lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
