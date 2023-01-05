Second snow sculpting spectacle set for Stillwater

Examples of some of the work that teams of sculptors chiseled out of 10-foot cubes of snow during last year’s World Snow Sculpting Championship in downtown Stillwater.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

Lowell Park in Stillwater will soon be home to sculptures of mind-boggling size and detail for the second year in a row.

Twelve teams from eight countries will brandish their ice chisels and creativity during the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship, which will take place Wednesday-Sunday, Jan. 18-22.

