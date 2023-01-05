Second snow sculpting spectacle set for Stillwater

Lowell Park in Stillwater will soon be home to sculptures of mind-boggling size and detail for the second year in a row.
Twelve teams from eight countries will brandish their ice chisels and creativity during the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship, which will take place Wednesday-Sunday, Jan. 18-22.
The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce hosts the event in partnership with the City of Stillwater. This is the second of three consecutive years the Chamber has the right from event management company Winter Fun LLC to host the championship; the Chamber will have the right of first refusal afterward.
Similar snow sculpting events take place elsewhere around the world, but this is billed as the first world event of its kind. Winners at other competitions qualify to make it to the Stillwater championships.
“It’s a pretty big deal to have it here,” said Stacie Jensen, communications manager for the Stillwater Chamber.
The start of the sculpting — or the “tools up” time — will start at 9 a.m. Jan 18. Later at 4:30 p.m., an Olympic-style opening ceremony will officially usher in the sophomore Stillwater spectacle at the JX Event Center.
The sculptors will have until the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 21, to transform their 10-foot cubic blocks of snow into frozen masterpieces. The sculptures will be judged before the first-, second- and third-place winners are announced during the closing ceremony in the park. The recipient of the People’s Choice Award likewise will be named.
Jensen said the Chamber learned a lot from its initial experience last year hosting a worldwide sculpting event and will make adjustments accordingly this year.
“The Chamber does a lot of the bigger community events that are here in Stillwater, but we've never done one of this size or scope. So this was a big learning curve for us,” she said.
One area of improvement will be better maintenance of the walkways in Lowell Park to cut down on slippery spots and mounds of hard-packed snow.
“You just never know what the weather is going to bring either, so it's kind of a minute-by-minute type of thing,” Jensen said.
There will also be an expanded beer tent that will double as a warm house and place to get food. Similarly, more activities will be offered at Water Street Inn next to the park including an indoor marketplace made up of local businesses.
Jolting the local economy with a mid-winter business boost is a key reason why the Chamber sought to bring the World Sculpting Championships to Stillwater originally. Last year’s inaugural event attracted more than 40,000 visitors to town, who dined at restaurants and shopped at local stores in between admiring the snow art.
“It really gave those businesses and restaurants more business and traffic in the winter months when they were a little slower. I know the weekend of this event this past January, a lot of the businesses said they had record sales,” Jensen said.
Right after this year’s closing ceremony, the “World’s Coolest Block Party,” will burst into life in the park.
The free, three-hour bash will feature a DJ in the gazebo, a beer tent, concessions and a snow store open. Fire dancers from Foley-based Funtime Funktions will provide hot entertainment with three, 20-minute shows throughout the party. Meanwhile, Minnesota singer-songwriter and musician, Monique Smaz, will perform inside the Water Street Inn.
Jensen recalled last year’s block party and how snow began falling down right as the shindig started.
“It was like a snow globe feeling and just added to the whole vibe,” she said. “It was pretty awesome.”
The World Snow Sculpting Championship will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 22, with “Minnesnowta Nice Day,” a daylong event celebrating all things Minnesota. Among the festivities will be dancing, live music and appearances from Minnesota mascots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.