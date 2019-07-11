STILLWATER — In a 5-2 vote during this morning's business meeting, the Stillwater School Board passed a resolution for board chair Mike Ptacek and clerk Sarah Stivland to enter into discussions regarding the consideration of a separation agreement with Superintendent Denise Pontrelli. Jennifer Pelletier and Mark Burns cast the two dissenting votes. This story is ongoing, and a more detailed report is forthcoming.
School board to discuss potential separation agreement with superintendent
- By Elizabeth Callen/Staff Writer
