Responsible recreation: What to know about Washington County’s parks and trails

Washington County is full of natural wonders, many of which are easy to explore through its comprehensive parks system. But as more and more people flock to the great outdoors with the return of warmer weather, and in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the county’s outdoor spaces have seen increased usage, and even overcrowding, in recent weeks.
Several park operations have changed in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The Lake Elmo Regional Park Reserve Swim Pond will be closed for the 2020 season after a vote by the county’s board of commissioners. Officials said that it would be too difficult to train and certify lifeguards while pools are closed, and proper social distancing at the popular swimming pond would also be hard to maintain.
Likewise, beaches at Square Lake Park, Point Douglas Park and Big Marine Park have been delayed until June 15. Rentals for park pavilions, shelters, group campsites and the Historic Courthouse are also canceled through June 15.
Washington County says it will provide a full refund to anyone whose reservation was impacted by these closures. Campground closures, cancellation of park rentals and delayed beach openings might be extended, based on safety parameters or operational considerations.
With that said, Washington County parks remain available for use of their trails and other open spaces, though officials stress that keeping them open depends on visitors practicing social distancing and following other public health guidelines. If you see a lot of trails in the parking lot or at the trailhead, they say, you should turn around and find somewhere else for outdoor recreation.
Luckily, there’s plenty of places to choose from—below is an overview of the natural gems throughout Washington County and the amenities they offer.
Afton State Park
State park on the St. Croix River; hiking trails offer views of the river, glacial moraine and bluff lands; two picnic areas and four reservable park shelters; swimming beach on river.
Big Marine Park Reserve
State park in northern Washington County; boat launch, fishing pier, picnic pavilion and swimming beach.
Brown’s Creek State Trail
Nearly 6-mile-long trail connects the Gateway State Trail in Grant to the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway in Stillwater.
Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park
515 acres of hills and ravines; wide variety of vegetation and habitats; paved and unpaved trails; fishing area, picnic pavilion and play structure.
Gateway State Trail
18 mile paved multi-use trail that stretches from Saint Paul to Stillwater; runs through both urban landscapes and rural farmland and forests; an unpaved horseback riding trail runs adjacent for 10 miles.
Lake Elmo Park Reserve
2,000-plus acres of hills, forest and prairie; 20 miles of hiking trails, primarily on natural surfaces; archery range, boat launch, fishing pier, picnic pavilion, play structures and swimming pond (closed for the 2020 season).
Pine Point Regional Park
Nature area full of pine forests, lakes and marshes; 5 miles of multi-use trails available for biking, bird watching, cross-country skiing, hiking and horseback riding; major trailhead to Gateway Trail.
St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park
579 acres of forest, bluff and prairie; 9.7 miles of hiking trails; boat launch (for boats 19 feet or shorter) picnic pavilion, and basketball and tennis courts.
William O’Brien State Park
1,520-acre state park along the St. Croix River; hiking and biking trails traverse diverse landscapes of prairie, woodland and riverbanks; water access makes canoeing and swimming popular.
