Responsible recreation: What to know about Washington County’s parks and trails

Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.