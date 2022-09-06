What is currently 10 acres of soybean fields will soon be transformed into native prairie as a part of Pine Point Park.
Aesthetically, it might make sense to swap out rows of soybeans for wildflowers and tall grasses, but this project is more about biodiversity than beauty.
Washington County Parks and the Washington County Conservation District received $25,000 in funding through a Conservation Partners Legacy Grant (CPL) to begin converting agricultural land into native habitat. The Pollinator Friendly Alliance also received $10,000 in funding. All three parties will continue to apply for additional funding through 2024 to complete various restoration projects.
“Biodiversity is important in terms of sustaining the planet now and for future generations,” said Laurie Schneider, executive director of the Pollinator Friendly Alliance. “If we don’t start protecting these areas and creating more biodiversity, we’re going to see that species will really rapidly deplete.”
Maintaining a diverse number of species is essential. According to Schneider, nature has a way of keeping everything intact. If one species of plant or animal goes away, it can disrupt an entire ecosystem.
Land development known as fragmentation is a common way humans can disrupt ecosystems. Fragmentation caused by highways or farmland can disrupt animals’ migration patterns.
“The foundation of the problems is that people are destroying habitat and creating these developments that fragment wild areas,” said Schneider.
Restoring the prairie is one way to counteract this level of human impact.
Pine Point Park began converting farmland into prairies in 2015 by taking out regular corn and soybean fields and adding a cover crop. With the help of volunteers from the Pollinator Friendly Alliance who planted wildflowers and grasses, by 2017 a native prairie was blooming in place of the farmland.
Pine Point Park has already begun clearing out a 10 acres oak savanna of invasive species as another part of their restoration project. The park’s latest project to turn 10 acres of soybean fields will begin this fall as the soybeans are harvested and a cover crop is planted. Afterward, the native prairie seeds will be planted next spring.
The most expensive and labor-intensive portion of the restoration is harvesting native plant seeds. The seeds must be harvested by hand. Harvesters must meticulously pick the small seeds off native plants. Restoration also requires seed drilling equipment and consistent maintenance of wildflowers and grasses as the prairie starts to grow.
“It is ideal to have at least three different species of flowering native plants,” said Schneider.
Pollinators rely on different plants for food. A baseline presence of three different flowering plants means that a wide number of pollinators can be accommodated in the prairie.
The Pollinator Friendly Alliance keeps tabs on the number of pollinators in the prairie by individually counting each beetle, butterfly or bee within a target area among the plant life.
The alliance holds yearly pollinator counts to track the prairie’s health. Schneider has noticed an uptick in volunteers over the years as climate change has started to impact a larger number of people.
“More and more people are aware of environmental issues like pollinator issues and climate crisis because it’s starting to affect everyone’s life,” said Schneider. “When individuals are affected, they start to become concerned.”
Pollinators are essential to our survival. Over 80% of the crops we grown rely on pollinators.
Prairie restoration can be a long, tedious process, but also an essential one.
“The natural world is really intelligent,” said Schneider.
With humans and nature working together, the prairie and its many ecosystems can be saved for the health of future generations.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.