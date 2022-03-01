New skate park could be headed to Stillwater

The skateboarders of Stillwater have spoken, and they want a new skate park. With Mayor Ted Kozlowski and pro skateboarder Nicole Hause on their side, their wish might just come true.
So what about Stillwater’s current skate park? It’s “useless,” in the words of Kozlowski, a skateboarder in his childhood. And many others agree. One Facebook user described the skate park as having serious problems — for example, it has so much loose asphalt that it isn’t safe for kids to skate on.
In steps pro skateboarder Nicole Hause. Hause, whose background includes everything from the X Games, walking in New York Fashion Week for Nike and qualifying for the first Olympic skateboarding team, is now currently living out in L.A. and skating professionally with Nike. It was when Hause came back to her hometown of Stillwater that she was reminded of her city’s need to upgrade its skate park.
“It’s always kind of been in the back of my mind. I’d see kids skating down by the bridge in the summer and you know, they just don’t have a place to go,” said Hause.
Thanks to some of her skateboarding connections, Hause serves on the grants committee of The Skatepark Project board. The project, led by legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, helps build skate parks in underdeveloped areas. So far, the project has given funding to over 600 skate parks in towns across America. Skate park hopefuls want Stillwater to be next.
After serving on the board for about two years, Hause feels like she knows what it takes to get a skate park in her town.
“I came back home over Christmas, and I decided to set up a meeting with Ted and I pitched the idea. I gave him all the benefits of having a skate park, and he’s definitely on board. We just need that extra push,” said Hause.
After pitching her idea to the mayor, Hause set up a Facebook group, thinking just a few people would sign up in support of the park. She didn’t expect to have almost 200 members join just days after creating the group.
Hause says the issue now is to get City Council’s approval to tackle the logistics of building a whole new skate park. The task isn’t the same as building a regular park. Hause explained that a skate park can take up to three years to build and that most cities don’t know what needs to be involved. City governments often look toward the skating community for assistance.
“In Minnesota, it’s not very common to have skate parks. Minneapolis has some, but these smaller towns are the places that need them,” said Hause.
Logistics aside, the bright spot for the Stillwater Skatepark Project is that there is a burgeoning skating community in Minnesota. Hause’s first X Games, which she missed her high school graduation for, was hosted in Minneapolis.
Like Hause, Kozlowski fell in love with the sport thanks to his own little skateboarding community in Stillwater.
“In junior high, my buddies and I would basically live downtown and skate around. Sure, I was pretty terrible at skateboarding, but the memories we have were just so great,” said Kozlowski.
A major part of the project is accessibility, explains Kozlowski. He wants kids to be able to get to an easy location like in a neighborhood or downtown, so skateboarding can be for anyone who is interested. Like Hause, he wants to see where the skateboarding community can take them.
“That’s what I hope I can bring to Stillwater too, is to show kids that they can start in Stillwater, but they can go all across the world with skating,” said Hause.
Though the project is still in its early days, it might just be the next step to fostering Stillwater’s next generation of standout skaters.
