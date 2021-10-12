STILLWATER – The Partnership Plan (TPP) announces the appointment of two new board members to the Board of Directors team. Joining the board are Chris Otto and Kelly Schuna.
Otto has been working in education for 33 years including 28 years with Stillwater Area Public Schools. Her career began as a high school marketing teacher, followed by five years of working in corporate sales & management. She then discovered her passion, building into the lives of adolescents as a school counselor, a role in which she served for many years. In 2015, she moved into administration as an Assistant Principal at Stillwater Area High School, which has provided her the opportunity to facilitate positive change within the educational organization systemically.
Otto has lived in the St. Croix Valley for most of her life and she loves it here. She and her husband have one son, two daughters, and two granddaughters who bring them lots of joy. She likes to play golf, cards and other games, and spend time by the water as much as she can. Building connections and relationships, demonstrating empathy and a positive attitude, and supporting others in their growth as they travel their life's path is where her heart lies.
When asked why she wanted to join The Partnership Plan’s Board of Directors, Otto replied “I have seen the strong and positive impact of Partnership Plan programming on students and staff in Stillwater Area Public Schools over the last three decades. I value and appreciate this work. As a Partnership Plan Board Member, I look forward to contributing to its continuing mission, supporting exceptional learning experiences for students and investing in the educators who facilitate this growth.”
Schuna is the CEO and Co-Owner of Hidden Pines Ranch Day Camp, located in Stillwater. Schuna and her husband have owned Hidden Pines for 5 years. Prior to this she spent her career in the nonprofit industry at the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the University of Minnesota Muscular Dystrophy Center. She has an undergraduate degree in Communication Disorders and a Masters degree in Early Childhood Early Childhood Ed., both from the University of Minnesota.
When asked why she was excited to join The Partnership Plan Board of Directors, Schuna said “I’m proud of the strong connections I’ve been able to build with youth in our community through our summer camp, both the campers and our staff. Being involved with TPP would allow me to positively impact our campers and staff whom I care very deeply about during their time away from camp. Additionally my three children are a part of the Stillwater district. I believe in public education; the diversity, experiences and community it has to offer.”
As we welcome our new board members, it is also time to say goodbye to the board members with terms that have expired this year: Suri Kumaran and Rob Bach. Kumaran and Bach have both had an incredible impact on TPP, our programs and our impact on the Stillwater Area School District. They have given so much of their time and talents these past years to make TPP, and our school district, better and we are so grateful for their service.
The Partnership Plan’s Board of Directors is made up of teachers, administrators, community members and a liaison from the District 834 School Board. The board meets monthly, except for July and December. There are still openings on the board. If you are interested in joining our board of directors, please reach out to Rick Robbins at robbinsr@partnershipplan.org.
— Press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.