River Valley Riders was created in 1999 and is continuing to expand. The nonprofit program creates a supportive community where those with special needs can connect with horses and experience life-changing benefits. River Valley Riders offers therapeutic horseback riding, therapeutic carriage riding and hippotherapy.
Riders include children and adults with special needs who have autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome or other conditions. Participants gain confidence and self-esteem, build strength and improve balance while building relationships with peers and animals.
The lessons consist of four to seven riders. Each lesson is about 45 minutes long. It starts with a warm-up, then is followed by lesson activities that are adapted to the riders’ abilities and focused on their individual goals. The lesson then will end with a game such as freeze-tag, all while the rider is on the horseback. Lessons can be held in indoor or outdoor arenas.
“River Valley Riders provides equine-assisted services that help over 140 people with special needs,” said Kathy Jo Hanson, the development director for the program and a PATH-certified trainer.
There are nine instructors, over 200 volunteers and 23 horses that provide therapeutic horseback riding, carriage driving and physical therapy.
River Valley Riders owns two of the horses, while the rest are brought in by volunteers each night.
This year, the River Valley Riders will host its first-ever open house at Afton Arena. The goal of the event is to show off the new addition made to the barn that began in 2018. Donors gave over a million dollars to help with the upgrades.
The open house will offer the opportunity to learn more about the organization and the benefits of the program. Visitors can tour the new facility, see demonstrations of the lessons it offers and meet the therapy horses.
The goal of the event is to “reach out to the community,” said Hanson. She hopes that by hosting this event, the program will be able to expand even further by gaining more donors and volunteers.
She says that the River Valley Riders program “wants to grow to serve more people year-round.”
Presently, the program runs from mid-April through early November. There are hopes to expand lessons beyond November when more renovations are completed.
River Valley Riders hopes to add a stable so that 12 horses can stay at the arena all year round. The organization also plans to add a hay barn. By making these changes, lessons would be able to be year-round.
“There are so many physical and emotional benefits for our riders and volunteers from the connection with our very special horses. And also an important part of River Valley Riders … everyone is having fun. We want to share this message with the community as we look to the future to be able to serve more people with special needs,” Hanson noted.
The River Valley Riders Open House will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at Afton Arena, located at 2007 Neal Avenue South, Afton.
