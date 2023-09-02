River Valley Riders was created in 1999 and is continuing to expand. The nonprofit program creates a supportive community where those with special needs can connect with horses and experience life-changing benefits. River Valley Riders offers therapeutic horseback riding, therapeutic carriage riding and hippotherapy.

Riders include children and adults with special needs who have autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome or other conditions. Participants gain confidence and self-esteem, build strength and improve balance while building relationships with peers and animals. 

