There's a hidden gem in St. Croix Falls that sits on 1,000 acres where families can celebrate the holiday season with family and friends. It's the Miracle at Big Rock.
The holiday event kicked off last year and brought in more than 40,000 people from Wisconsin to Minnesota. The event features a 1-mile-long light tour with 15 themes, heated indoor holiday vendors, food trucks, Santa photos, sledding, sleigh rides, s’mores, fireworks, crafted cocktails and pop-up guests.
The event runs seven days a week from Black Friday to Jan. 1.
“We call it a holiday experience,” said Teresa Hansen, who bought the property with her husband Brad in 2018. “When we came up with the idea, I said I wanted it to be a cross between a Hallmark Christmas movie and Disney World.”
Visitors are treated to 15 different themes throughout the property.
• Frozen land – Based on the movie "Frozen"
• S'mores land – 35 fire pits for making s'mores
• Woodland creatures – Displays of random animals on the property
• Whoville – Where the Grinch lives
• Frosty's sledding hill – Free sleds
• Veterans and first responders area
“I worked every day last year at the event, and every time I went outside I got goose bumps and I was smiling instantly,” Teresa said.
Brad said many people have asked, “Why did you do something like this?”
“When people come out here to experience this, they experience the Old World flavor of a place like this that pours family out of it,” Brad said. “It's 100% about family.”
The sprawling property includes a historic barn, three family cabins, a clubhouse, a boathouse, caretaker’s house and large garage. It also boasts handcrafted trout ponds, a lake, deer-filled woods and 22 miles of trails.
The Hansens are entrepreneurs, having managed many businesses over the years including restaurants, bars and a gas station. They lived in Linwood, Minnesota, for years before moving to Big Rock. Teresa graduated from Forest Lake High School and so did the couple's children — Josh, Justin, Jeremy and Becky.
Once the property was purchased, the family went to work, renovating the barn and cleaning out the buildings with the ultimate goal of hosting weddings and events.
After completing renovations on the barn, Big Rock Creek began hosting weddings and events in 2019.
The 19 current campsites are being expanded to 110. The three cabins also accommodate guests, along with the five yurts and geodesic dome being built to feature a glamping experience, set for completion in 2024.
Now, the Hansens are focusing on this year's Miracle at Big Rock holiday festival. Brad said they are expecting 80,000 visitors this year and can't wait to meet them.
“I had thousands of people coming up to me last year saying, 'Oh my God, it really is a miracle,'” Brad said. “It really is a miracle.”
