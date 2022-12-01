There's a hidden gem in St. Croix Falls that sits on 1,000 acres where families can celebrate the holiday season with family and friends. It's the Miracle at Big Rock.

The holiday event kicked off last year and brought in more than 40,000 people from Wisconsin to Minnesota. The event features a 1-mile-long light tour with 15 themes, heated indoor holiday vendors, food trucks, Santa photos, sledding, sleigh rides, s’mores, fireworks, crafted cocktails and pop-up guests.

