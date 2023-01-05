Press Publications recently interviewed Discover Stillwater's new president, Kelly Nygaard. She has experience in tourism and marketing. She has a certificate from the University of Minnesota for Growing Tourism Leadership. She was also a part of the award-winning efforts for “Integrated Marketing and Branding” recognized at the 2020 Explore Minnesota Tourism Awards Ceremony.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself.
A: I’m a graduate of the University of Minnesota - Morris, and have been working in my hometown of Faribault promoting tourism for many years. I’m excited to join the Stillwater community and get involved!
Q: What are you looking forward to in your new role as the president of Discover Stillwater?
A: Getting to know the community! It seems like such a charming place, with so much community pride, and I’m excited for the opportunity to promote that, while also helping to grow the local economy through tourism.
Q: What are your hobbies/what do you like to do outside of work?
A: I really enjoy traveling! Small towns, big cities, and everything in between, I love exploring new places. I catch live music any time I can and enjoy cheering on the Minnesota Twins.
Q: What do you like most about Stillwater?
A: What sets Stillwater apart from many areas is the true sense of community. Everyone is genuinely excited about where they live and proud of the businesses and activities that are here. I also love how vibrant the downtown is. It’s really the heart of the community. For both locals and visitors and provides a unique identity and asset to the area.
Q: How was your first week on the job?
A: My first week went really well! The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce President, Robin Anthony, and the entire chamber staff have been really gracious hosts and have already been so helpful! They, along with the Tourism Specialist, Jen McCormick, have been tremendous resources in connecting me with people and sharing more about the community. I have a lot to learn, and new people to meet, but so far, everyone has been so welcoming.
Q: Anything else you would like to add?
A: I look forward to getting involved and meeting everyone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.