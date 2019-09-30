Congresswoman Betty McCollum (DFL-Minn.) will host a town hall meeting 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Stillwater Area High School in Stillwater
“This town hall will be an opportunity for Fourth District constituents to hear from me about what’s happening in Washington – from the impeachment investigation into the president and the House’s role in holding him accountable, to the legislation House Democrats are working on to lower prescription drug costs, address gun violence, and combat climate change," McCollum said in a statement. "I’m looking forward to hearing from all of you about your questions, priorities, and concerns about these and other important issues. So much is at stake for our community, our environment, and our future.”
