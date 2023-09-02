Marine Mills Folk School will host the Marine Fall Festival, which celebrates the beauty of autumn in the St. Croix Valley, on Sept. 16. Festival activities will include an Artists’ Marketplace featuring the work of more than 50 high-end artisans; crafting demonstrations by skilled weavers, woodcarvers and others; children’s activities; live bluegrass music and dancing; food; a raffle; sheep dog herding demonstrations and more. 

The Marine Mills Folk School was founded in 2018 and has a mission to enrich lives and strengthen community by inviting all people to discover the joy of creating together from a folk school tradition. The folk school was originally created as a community effort to keep young families in the St. Croix Valley together in the community and fill the void left by Marine Elementary School, which closed in 2017.

