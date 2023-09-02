Marine Mills Folk School will host the Marine Fall Festival, which celebrates the beauty of autumn in the St. Croix Valley, on Sept. 16. Festival activities will include an Artists’ Marketplace featuring the work of more than 50 high-end artisans; crafting demonstrations by skilled weavers, woodcarvers and others; children’s activities; live bluegrass music and dancing; food; a raffle; sheep dog herding demonstrations and more.
The Marine Mills Folk School was founded in 2018 and has a mission to enrich lives and strengthen community by inviting all people to discover the joy of creating together from a folk school tradition. The folk school was originally created as a community effort to keep young families in the St. Croix Valley together in the community and fill the void left by Marine Elementary School, which closed in 2017.
The school offers adult and intergenerational classes in traditional arts and craft skills such as woodworking, fiber arts, visual arts, outdoor skills, crafts and culinary arts. A typical weekend of classes might include Build a Wooden Paddle, Expressionist Painting, Photography for Kids, Foraging, and Barn/Hex Signs. In addition to weekly classes, the school hosts free weekly knit nights and free monthly repair and mend clinics, bluegrass jams, wood carving sessions and a beginner’s bridge group.
Led predominantly by local artists from the St. Croix Valley and Western Wisconsin area, the school seeks to bring people in the community together to learn hands-on skills.
“We know that doing things with your hands is really good for your brain, and the folk school model takes it a step further by creating community through those activities,” Communications Manager Kate Sietz said.
The school currently shares a building with Village Marine Elementary School, a charter school that recently opened in 2022. Village Marine Elementary will assist with the children’s activities at this year’s festival.
Before the debut of the Marine Fall Festival, the Marine Art Fair was very popular in the St. Croix Valley, but shut down five years ago. Sietz hopes that the festival revives some of the same traditions started by the Marine Art Fair.
“This [festival] is not to take the place of it, but we like community celebrations, and this a great way to bring artists in, which people missed because of the art fair, but then tie in our mission of teaching and passing on traditional skills,” Sietz said.
At the festival, Koru Farm will put on sheep dog herding demonstrations featuring Australian shepherds.
“The reason there’s a connection with Marine Mills Folk School is we are full of crafty people, and a ton of them work with fiber — and wool is that main fiber. It’s a way to look at what we’re using in the crafted items from a different perspective,” Sietz said. “Sheep provide the wool, which goes into our knitting and weaving projects.”
One artist that looks forward to participating in the festival is woodcarver Erik Vevang.
Vevang specializes in “green wood carving,” which uses wood that is freshly cut and hasn’t been dried. The green wood is softer than dry wood and is easier to carve with traditional hand tools. Vevang has recently focused on carving wooden spoons, which will be available for purchase at his booth.
Vevang has been teaching at Marine Mills Folk School for its entire history, and is ready to support the school due to his appreciation of the opportunities it has given him.
“It’s a great way to support Marine Mills Folk School, which has been very generous and kind with their time,” Vevang said. “I’m just out there to support the folk school, and it’s fun to meet some of the neighbors and folks in the area as well”
The Living History Society of Minnesota, a group of enthusiasts who celebrate 18th century life, will bring children’s games and reenactments of 18th century life to the festival.
“They walk around the grounds and bring a bunch of toys and memorabilia from that time that people can use and play with,” Sietz said. “That was very popular last year.”
North Shore Trail will bring bluegrass music to the festival throughout the entire day.
“Music is a super important component of folk schools,” Sietz said. “Bluegrass music is an open format that invites everyone to participate.”
The festival, which begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 16, takes place at Marine Mills Folk School, 550 Pine Street, in Marine on St. Croix. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. More information on the school and the festival is available at MarineMillsFolkSchool.org.
Sebastian Studier is an intern at Press Publications. He can be reached by calling 651-242-2775 or emailing intern1@presspubs.com.
