Lowdown’s fresh picks for local farmers markets

’Tis the season for veggie-filled tote bags in one hand and sticky pastries and iced coffee in the other, all from local vendors.
June is the unofficial kick-off for local farmers markets, many of them spanning well into the fall as the harvest continues. In the St. Croix Valley, there are enough farmers markets that local folks could spend the summer market-hopping to find the best veggies and locally made crafts in the area.
Here’s the latest crop of local markets to keep a healthy dose of local produce in your diet all season:
Bayport
From 2:30-6 p.m. on Mondays, the Bayport farmers market is host to 20 local vendors plus a few food trucks. The market is sponsored by Bayport Community Action Link and is run by Scott Eldin, who likes to have a little bit of everything at his market. “I would say it’s one of those markets where you can come down and get a decent supper or everything you need for an evening meal,” said Eldin. The former farm kid says the Bayport market has been running for 15 years and has kept its small-town market feel for the decade and a half. “It’s a great place to visit with neighbors. It’s not a hustle and bustle market. We’ve got some music sometimes, but it’s not crowded. It’s a good, light market.” The market begins June 20.
Lake Elmo
The growing community of Lake Elmo runs its market for 12 weeks every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Elmo Elementary. Organized by Jill Lundgren, the market is philanthropy-minded and encourages youth vendors to come out and show off their entrepreneurial skills. “We’re trying to build a strong, healthy, vibrant community,” said Lundgren. The market also holds raffles for gift cards to local businesses. “It’s very important that the community does work together. Then all of our differences melt away so it’s just business and community working together,” said Lundgren. On average, the market has 26 vendors who will start selling their crafts and veggies starting June 18.
Scandia
Starting June 8 until Sept. 21, 23 market vendors gather in the Scandia Community Center parking lot on Wednesdays from 3:30-6:30 p.m.. On the second Wednesday of each month, live music and food trucks roll into the parking lot for some summer fun. Scandia’s Elim Church runs the Green Grocery Shares Program, in which visitors to the market can buy “shares” or coupons to use at participating vendors. Ten percent of the coupon profits go to support the Scandia Marine Food Shelf, and all coupon dollars are reimbursed to vendors. “It’s been wonderful. We have families that come each week to buy food and produce for their kids. It’s been self-sustaining for seven years,” said Sarah Porubcansky of the Scandia farmers market. According to Porubcansky, this market is all about community. “You get to finally see people you haven’t seen all winter.”
Stillwater
For half a century, the Stillwater farmers market has provided a strong variety of local foods, Today, the market, consisting of 25 vendors, has stuck to that tradition by keeping the market to a food-only market (with one exception of an alpaca vendor who sells sweaters and socks). The market runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting June 11 and goes through October. Beverly Friendt has worked to give the market a bit of a global feel by adding vendors who provide international goods like Costa Rican coffee, Argentinian sweets and Czech breads and cookies. Friendt says visitors to the market come in waves. “At 7:30 you get the seniors, and they go there and get what they want. The second round from 9 to 10 is the kids who want to get a donut, and the third round of newcomers and visitors to Stillwater filter in later in the day.” And in Stillwater fashion, the market is located right across the street from the Historic Courthouse for a picturesque Saturday morning.
Wyoming
“We’re famous for our pork chops,” said Chris Dahl, who has been with the Wyoming farmers market for seven years. Pork chops, pastries, fresh eggs, honey and maple syrup are among the variety of goods sold from 3-7 p.m. on Thursdays, from June 16 until October. The market, which takes place at Grace Church, is family-oriented and casual and has been going strong for the last 10 years. In the past, the market has brought in horses on a monthly basis so visitors can ride around the corral. This year the beloved horses are back by popular demand, but on a weekly basis.
