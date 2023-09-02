Local guitar enthusiast returns to Minnesota

Todd Lunneborg has been no stranger to the Minnesota music world. After being away for almost a decade, he has returned to restart his guitar business after a seven-year hiatus.
Before he left Minnesota, Lunneborg had his own standalone shop in Andover before moving to Georgia due to a job change in the family. Now that he has returned, he wants to restart his business and build it back up to where it used to be.
“When I left Minnesota, I was super-exclusive and high-end. You had to know someone to know me,” he said.
Lunneborg worked his way into the music scene from the age of 13 and has been a part of it ever since. Over the years, he has worked with many artists you have heard on the radio. Bon Iver was just one of the artists he worked directly with, going on Iver’s second world tour as a tour tech, helping exchange guitars between songs and repairing them if needed.
“I did everything as a tour tech that I would ever want to at the level anyone could ever dream of and now, now, it’s just nice to be the Stillwater mountain bike coach and be able to see my kids before they set off to be the adults they’re kind of growing into,” Lunneborg said.
His guitar business is not new for him, but it will be new to the Stillwater area. The business will be a three-room shop that he will use to create and repair guitars.
From a young age, Lunneborg has been in the music business. He talked his way into a job at the local music store in downtown Alexandria. From the ages of 13 to 18, Lunneberg worked at the store dusting pianos, taking out the trash and cleaning guitars. He did it all without pay. Instead of a paycheck, he got to pull guitars off the wall and work by the hour.
Lunneborg grew up sitting side stage, watching his grandfather’s country dance band in the Fargo area perform at weddings and other events. He got his first guitar when he was 7 and was told he could not keep it unless he learned a song by the next morning. He quickly learned “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” and got to keep the instrument.
He had one rule growing up: he was not allowed to play his grandfather’s guitar. Every summer when Lunneborg would go visit him for two weeks, his grandfather would set out the guitar in front of his bedroom door in the mornings and put it away at night. Lunneborg never played it.
He said, “the guitar became magic when I was a kid.”
Another influence that got him into the guitar repair business was a man named Reuben, who spent his time in the basement of the music store repairing amplifiers. Lunneborg learned from him and gained his knowledge of guitar repair through tasks such as changing guitar strings.
His job evolved from cleaning to repairs to teaching lessons, and snowballed into him into an offer to start his own store.
Lunneborg attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. During his time there, he worked his way into the music scene with local Minnesota bands. He went to their shows, exchanging guitars between songs, did the stage setups and performed the guitar repairs.
At St. Olaf, they had a program called the “paracollege,” where students could create their own major. Lunneborg decided to follow that route and combined a music major with an English/journalism major. He left the college with a major in creative music and literature.
“I kind of manipulated my way into doing what I am doing now,” Lunneborg said as he talked about his past and current experience in the music world. “That cleaning job that I talked my way into just kind of evolved into doing repairs and setups, then evolved into me being in charge of the combo, which is guitar, bass and drums department …” he added.
Along with repairing and crafting guitars, Lunneborg writes for the FretBoard Journal, which is the most popular guitar magazine in the country.
“I can’t wait to be part of the Minnesota music scene again,” he concluded.
