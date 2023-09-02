Local guitar enthusiast returns to Minnesota

The front of one of Todd Lunneborg’s acoustic guitars.

 Contributed

Todd Lunneborg has been no stranger to the Minnesota music world. After being away for almost a decade, he has returned to restart his guitar business after a seven-year hiatus. 

Before he left Minnesota, Lunneborg had his own standalone shop in Andover before moving to Georgia due to a job change in the family. Now that he has returned, he wants to restart his business and build it back up to where it used to be.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.