After a three-year renovation, the Stillwater Lift Bridge is once again open and operating. It reopened with little fanfare, as celebrations were canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but community leaders hope its completed construction will have a positive impact on the St. Croix Valley and surrounding area for years to come.
The bridge underwent a complete renovation to bring it back to its original look while converting it into a pedestrian/bike trail but can still be used for emergency vehicles as necessary. This trail adds to the series of bike trails in and around the Stillwater area.
“It was a long time coming. They had been working on it for several years,” said Robin Anthony, the executive director of the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.
The bridge was originally built in 1931. It replaced a series of wooden bridges and ferries that people had used to get across the river at the time and addressed a great need to connect Wisconsin to Minnesota at the time.
“It was always made out of wood, and it is my understanding that they would often catch on fire,” said Ted Kozlowski, the mayor of Stillwater.
The steel bridge was a major innovation for its time—it was essentially a permanent solution to burnt out or broken bridges and navigating ferries.
The bridge was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1989. Its age may have been a contributing factor in the long-awaited reopening.
“It’s a historic bridge, and they actually had to manufacture a (replacement) part because they don’t make those parts anymore,” Anthony said.
Some floods in the area also contributed to the wait for the reopening. But the wait is now over.
“They essentially restored the entire thing. It’s a 1931 bridge, and they went through and repaired and replaced every nut and bolt on that bridge,” Kozlowski said.
“They’ve renovated it back to its original color, too, which is green,” said Christie Rosckes, marketing director of Discover Stillwater. “Especially in the winter, I think the green really pops in the snowy background.”
The bridge’s reopening was initially going to be accompanied by a large celebration but because of the pandemic was postponed until the bridge’s first anniversary of reopening. Despite the celebration’s cancellation, the bridge reopening has still drawn many to the downtown area to walk across the scenic bridge for the first time.
“There are a lot of locals coming down to walk the loop, and we’ve also had just hundreds of people down here on the weekends walking and riding on the lift bridge,” Anthony said.
“Everybody in town, of course, knew about it. There were a lot of people wanting to be the first people across when it opened. It’s definitely been the talk of the town,” Kozlowski said.
The reopening has also been good for business thus far, drawing in not only locals, but also people from out of town and leading them to rent bikes, go on Segway tours and visit ice cream shops, boutiques and restaurants during their visit. Visitors, who are drawn to the path for walking, biking and simply taking in the view, often stay for the local entertainment.
“I think people have just flooded to it, and they love it. We’ve heard nothing but positive things,” Rosckes said.
With proper social distancing, visiting the reopened bridge is a COVID-friendly activity for those bored at home.
“It’s outdoors. It’s something people can do even when we’re in a complete lockdown,” Rosckes said.
“It’s a huge attraction. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. We have this almost perfect 5-mile loop that’s absolutely perfect for people to bike on and walk on,” Kozlowski said.
The bridge is now back to its original form, right down to the color, but is completely new and ready for walkers, bikers and visitors.
“If you haven’t done it, I strongly encourage folks to get out and do it. It takes about an hour and a half,” Anthony said.
The Stillwater Lift Bridge is owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
