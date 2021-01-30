For the rest of the winter, Stillwater will be home to what is said to be the largest ice maze in the country.
That may not be an official title, but the organizers of the new Ice Palace Maze are laying claim to it anyway. As far as they know, no one else can rightfully take it away.
The 114-foot by 72-foot ice maze was built using 1,500 blocks of ice (each weighing approximately 260 pounds) in the parking lot of the Zephyr Theatre, located in downtown Stillwater. Together, the various twists and turns of the massive ice maze make up a half-mile of passages.
As visitors wind their way through the maze, they will find plenty of good photo opportunities thanks to the ice sculptures, thrones and colorful lights tower inside. Once they reach the end, the only way out will prove to be down—the exit involves a trip down one of two 36-foot ice slides.
“Visiting our Ice Palace Maze will be a fun, safe, family-focused way to celebrate winter,” Zephyr Theatre Executive Director Calyssa Hall said. “We hope it will bring a lot of joy to Stillwater residents and visitors.”
Last year, when COVID-19 restrictions limited inside access to the Zephyr Theatre, Hall turned the south parking lot into an outdoor entertainment area, where concerts and Shakespeare plays took place during the warmer months. With the threat of COVID-19 still lingering and some restrictions still in place, Hall said, “the Ice Palace Maze allows us to create something artistic outdoors.”
The maze is also a part of the seasonal festivities throughout Stillwater’s downtown, appropriately titled “Wintertime in Stillwater.” A lights display (including the lighting of Stillwater’s historic Lift Bridge), a color-changing LED display set to music on the Chestnut Street Plaza and horse-drawn carriage rides are among the other cold-weather attractions.
The Ice Palace Maze will be open 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays into March (weather permitting). Capacity is limited to 100 people at a time for safety reasons. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 5-12. Children 4 and younger get in free.
For more information, including online ticket orders, visit www.icepalacemaze.com.
