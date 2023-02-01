Anthony Gilbert is realizing his dream of making melt-in-your-mouth pizza at his new restaurant in Stillwater.
Melt Pizza Company will open its doors this month at the former site of Lolito Cantina at 112 Main St. and thereby bring its Detroit-style pizzas across the St. Croix River. Lolito, meanwhile, is relocating to 241 Main St. S.
“Constantly, people tell me it's the best pizza they've ever had, which is the highest compliment that I can ever get,” 31-year-old Gilbert said of the restaurant’s main menu item.
“That's amazing for me to hear. It's amazing to know that people feel that way.”
The location will be the pizzeria’s first permanent spot since Gilbert introduced the business in late 2021 in nearby Hudson, Wisconsin.
The eatery spent its first year and change operating as a pop-up restaurant, or “ghost kitchen,” primarily at Pedro’s del Este cocktail lounge in Hudson. It also made occasional appearances at other nearby venues, such as Barrel Theory in St. Paul and Rush River Brewing in River Falls, Wisconsin.
The itinerant nature of Melt Pizza meant it was only open a few days a week. That will change with its permanent abode.
“It'll be nice that people will be able to come get the pizza any day of the week, as opposed to what we were doing before, where people were having to follow us around to find us,” Gilbert said.
The restaurant’s pizza offerings will include a mix of East Coast-style toppings — such as fresh basil, hot honey and ricotta, among others — as well as traditional and experimental flavors.
The menu also will have traditional Italian items, such as pasta, as well as Filipino dishes that reflect Gilbert’s own Filipino heritage. A couple of examples of the latter he mentioned were lumpias, which are similar to egg rolls, and chicken adobo-flavored chicken wings.
Gilbert noted that his grandmother, Cirila Eigenheer, was 100% Filipino. Having immigrated to the United States, she lived in Mounds View. Her dream for Gilbert was that he’d one day own his own restaurant.
“I never really followed that dream, and she unfortunately passed away three weeks into COVID,” he said. “I think it was at that moment in time where I kind of fell in love with this, fell in love with the idea that maybe I should be doing something different with my career, with my path, that I chose to do this.”
A Shoreview native, Gilbert crossed the St. Croix River to live in Hudson in 1999. His previous professional culinary experience includes working as a cook at The Nova Bar and Restaurant and later as manager of Casanova Liquors.
His career later pivoted to photography. During the six years before he started Melt Pizza, he worked as a professional architectural and wedding photographer.
The coronavirus outbreak in March 2020 meant Gilbert’s photography work was temporarily shuttered, as events everywhere were canceled or postponed. His work resumed mid-May of that year, but during the interim period, Gilbert found himself with more time to cook at home.
“I always kept cooking at home, but I started cooking more, just all day long. Pizza is something that I had never actually done,” Gilbert said. “Just because you need time to do it right, and I never had a bunch of free time. So now I had all this free time, I started playing around with it, dabbling with it.”
By his own admission, his earlier efforts to craft good pizzas at home weren’t successful. But instead of giving up, Gilbert persisted and became “enthralled in figuring out how to make it work.”
The tricky part is the dough, he said, since pizza dough requires several hours of refrigeration before it’s ready to use. That means experimenting with pizza creations is a multiday process.
Gilbert eventually became drawn to making Detroit-style pizzas. That type of pizza is similar to deep-dish but has a rectangular shape and light, crispy crust. The defining feature is the cheese.
“It gets cooked in a pan with cheese all the way to the edges, so that cheese forms a caramelized wall around the whole thing,” Gilbert said.
His homemade pizzas proved popular among his peers. That positive feedback — combined with the fact that Detroit-style pizza is a fairly rare offering in the region — inspired Gilbert to launch Melt Pizza Company.
Gilbert appreciates the positive reception the business has enjoyed thus far and likes how it’s grown organically from its start as a small-scale, pop-up operation.
“I had to create something and make sure people liked it and get the demand there to get to this next step,” he said.
He also loves the fact the location is in downtown Stillwater and is just a stone’s throw from the St. Croix River. He’ll enjoy the creative freedom that staying in one spot will afford him and his cooking staff.
“It'll really allow me to experiment and create and do more out-there and extravagant things, like running specials and really just playing around from a culinary standpoint,” he said.
Gilbert plans on upping the business’ staff too, which has consisted mainly of him, his sister, Alyssa, and some part-time helpers. Many of those part-timers are coming aboard Melt Pizza Company full time, and Gilbert plans to build up a staff of 10 to 15 people.
“I want to have a good solid team of people that really believe in this and support this and want to be here with this and grow with me, which I think I've found in all of these people,” Gilbert said.
