Visitors to the latest art exhibit at the Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater don’t need cash to get in — just a willingness to see the world through someone else’s eyes.
The showcase, titled “Through the Eyes of Others: Art in Washington County,” is on display in the first floor temporary exhibition spaces through Feb. 26, 2023. The exhibit features original art from people who live or work in the county.
“Given the support for the arts in the St. Croix Valley, it's really important for us to support local artists,” exhibit curator and Stillwater native Megan Arney Johnston said.
“I think being an artist today is a challenge, so I really wanted to support local artists.”
The exhibit title refers to the display’s overarching theme of empathy and considering the perspective of others.
The theme was inspired by a quote from 20th-century French author Marcel Proust: “The only real voyage consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes; in seeing the universe through the eyes of another, one hundred others — in seeing the hundred universes that each of them sees.”
More than 40 creators submitted about 100 pieces of artwork during the exhibit’s open call period. Arney Johnston juried the submissions and pared them down to 51 pieces for inclusion in the exhibit. Her goal was to be as inclusive as possible with respect to the types of artwork that made the final cut and the diversity of artists.
The artwork is divided into five categories: architecture, historic sites, parks and nature, people and submissions from artists younger than 18. The categories were meant to organize the submissions into creative themes that in turn underscore the exhibit’s main theme.
The exhibit includes various media, such as ceramics, drawings, paintings, photography, prints, sculptures and one video.
“I like to say that everything that's man-made started in the eye of an artist. People, buildings, parks and how we've organized the parks — those are all creative acts, if you will, and so I think that all the different categories underscore life in Washington County,” Arney Johnston said.
She worked with ArtReach St. Croix to get the word out about the exhibit and encourage artists to submit their work. Applicants also could visit the courthouse or submit their work virtually for consideration. The open-ended nature of the submission process meant people could enter no matter their skill level.
“Not everyone is a ‘professional’ artist; some of them are less experienced,” she said. “It was really great to see that kind of breadth.”
Besides being accessible to a range of artists, the exhibit also is meant to be engaging to viewers — even those who may not know much about art. To that end, Arney Johnston trained the courthouse staff on an inquiry-based method of viewing art, or “visual thinking strategies.” Staff then can inform visitors about this approach.
VTS invites audience members to give artwork more than a casual glance while they walk around an exhibit. While doing so, they should ask themselves the following questions that could then lead to a deeper analysis of the art:
• What do I see in this picture?
• What do I see that makes
me say that?
• What more can I find?
“It's about asking questions and not telling people what they are seeing. This really helps open up space for people to discuss artwork in a way that they don't feel intimidated, because every visitor is greeted right by a staff member,” Arney Johnston said.
Visitors can vote for their pick for “Best in Show” of all the exhibits. Other awards that will be given out include a sponsor’s award, a curator’s award that Arney Johnston will choose and an award for the under-18 pieces.
“I'm really excited about that, because I think people will get to really think about what they like best and why?” Arney Johnston said. “It’s not a passive kind of viewing, hopefully.”
AROUND THE WORLD AND BACK
Megan Arney Johnston’s career as an independent curator, museum specialist and art educator has taken her on adventures spanning the globe.
The Stillwater native has curated museums and art galleries throughout Ireland and the United States, including the Walker Art Center and Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
She earned her doctorate degree in socially engaged curatorial practice at the School of Art, Design and the Built Environment at the University of Ulster in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Her doctoral thesis — as well as her professional work since — focuses on the idea of “slow curating.”
“It's really about connecting museums with local communities. Like the slow food movement is about buying local and organic, my slow curating is really about connecting with communities,” she said.
“That's another reason why I am so committed to working locally is that this idea of slow curating is really important to me.”
She’s brought that idea back to her hometown, which she returned to about five years ago.
“I decided I wanted my two sons to be Ponies, and I wanted to move back to Stillwater,” she said.
Arney Johnston works with ArtReach St. Croix on historical exhibits and teaches art history at Concordia University, St. Paul, and Century College in White Bear Lake.
