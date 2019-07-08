Discover Stillwater has opened its annual photo contest, which gives both professional and amateur photographers the opportunity to share their best shots of Stillwater.
The contest will run through Oct. 10. The grand prize, to be determined via popular vote, is a getaway package that includes an overnight stay in Stillwater, in addition to gift certificate to local restaurants and businesses, such as The Tilted Tiki, Jori & June and Valley Bookseller. The package is valued at $1,000.
1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will receive cash prizes. Those winners will be determined by a panel of Stillwater Convention & Visitors Bureau board members. All winners will receive recognition on discoverstillwater.com and social media, as well as a showcase in the 2020 Official Stillwater Visitors Guide.
Official rules can be found at discoverstillwater.com/photo-contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.