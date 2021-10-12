Correctional officer receives state award

Washington County Jail Commander and Administrator Roger Heinen, Correctional Officer John Roberto, and Sheriff Dan Starry.

 Washington County | Contributed

John Roberto, a correctional officer in the Washington County Jail, received the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Correctional Officer of Year Award at the 39th Jail Administrator’s Conference. Roberto has been a Correctional Officer with Washington County’s Jail Division for 22 years and has received life-saving awards, letters of excellence, and numerous accolades from his peers and supervisors throughout his career.

