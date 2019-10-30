Community Thread is currently seeking community sponsors to support those in need during the holidays. Holiday Hope sponsors provide individually chosen gifts and a holiday meal to low-income families, older adults and adults with disabilities. In 2018, Community Thread’s Holiday Hope program served over 1,100 individuals in the Stillwater Area School District, including 608 children.
Thanks to the generosity of community members and business sponsors like Edina Realty, CCF Bank, and Douglas Voegeli, Holiday Hope makes a meaningful impact in the lives of local individuals and families during the holiday season. “Last year 33% of Holiday Hope participants were new to the program,” states Jennifer Kmecik, Community Thread volunteer center director. “It is remarkable to see the impact sponsors have on our community as needs continue to grow.”
Sponsorship forms are available on Community Thread’s website, by phone or email request, or in person at Community Thread. Forms will be accepted through December 6. Community Thread also accepts cash, donations of gift cards and new gifts which are directed toward families in need.
For over 50 years, Community Thread has connected people, neighborhoods and lives together to strengthen the community. The nonprofit’s mission is to leverage resources and volunteers to improve the quality of life for adults and their families in our local community. The vision of Community Thread is a community where all people are engaged, enriched and connected. To learn more, visit www.CommunityThreadMN.org, or call 651-439-7434.
