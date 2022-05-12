Belwin Bison Festival returns

A herd of 20 bison from NorthStar Bison is getting ready for its release at the annual Belwin Bison Festival on May 21.
Thanks to a partnership between the Belwin Conservancy and Northstar Bison in Cameron, Wisconsin, a herd of juvenile bison will spend the summer months living on Belwin’s prairie.
“Bison are an integral part of a healthy prairie. They have taught us a lot about maintaining a prairie,” said Belwin Conservancy’s program director, Susan Haugh. “It’s a beautiful way of educating people about the bison and healthy prairies, which is Belwin’s main goal: to restore the land and create a healthy ecosystem.”
The bison release will begin around noon, but prior to that, there will be a 5K fun run at 10 a.m., family-friendly educational activities and a variety of food from local food trucks. Once the bison are released, they will remain at the conservancy until early fall. They can be seen from a safe distance from two observation platforms at the conservancy.
“It’s beautiful to see them come off the truck,” said Haugh.
Like many other events, the Belwin Bison Festival has been on hold for the last two years due to COVID-19. The celebration officially began in 2018, but Belwin is ready to go back to educating the public on the importance of the prairie through eco arts.
Attendees can expect to learn about the prairie through bison artifacts, creating artwork using plants and dirt and looking at prairie plants. The Washington County Conservation District will attend the event and bring interactive arts and science activities for all ages.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the 5K at 10 a.m. and the bison release at noon. Attendees will pay $10 per car, but no registration is required for the festival.
The 1,500-acre Belwin Conservancy, composed of prairie, savanna, and woodlands, is located in Minnesota’s Saint Croix Valley. There are multiple ways to access the conservancy: for the Bison Festival, cars should park at Lucy Winton Bell Athletic Fields, 15601 Hudson Road N. in Lakeland.
