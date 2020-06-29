Malinda Lansfeldt will serve as the interim superintendent of Stillwater Area Public Schools following the district's separation agreement with Denise Pontrelli.
Pending final approval of a contract at the board's June 30 meeting, Lansfeldt will begin her position July 2 and serve as interim superintendent for up to a year, or until the district hires a superintendent.
Lansfeldt has worked in the Stillwater district for 13 years and is currently the principal of Afton-Lakeland Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.