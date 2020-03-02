If you’ve talked to any equestrian in Washington County, you’ve probably heard it: Washington County has the highest number of horses per capita in the state of Minnesota.
It might be just that: a rumor. Krishona Martinson, a specialist with University of Minnesota Extension’s livestock program, said that she has heard people say this, but has never quite found the statistics to prove it.
Whatever the actual numbers, Washington County is brimming with equestrians of all kinds, and has a close history with horses.
The Ojibwe and Dakota tribes of the region incorporated wild ponies into their lifestyles, using them for transportation and hunting, drastically improving their mobility. Horses helped the first Euro-American settlers establish themselves in the area; assisting in the logging industry that shaped so much of the St. Croix Valley’s history.
To many locals, Washington County is unrivaled in its appreciation of horses.
Jennifer Collman, the owner of Windfall Equestrian Center in Stillwater, said that the horse culture in Washington County is very different from where she grew up in Alaska.
“In Alaska it’s very expensive to have horses,” Collman said. “So anybody that did it was either barely scraping by or just getting the minimum amount of education. Then I moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where on farms a horse is a working animal. The mindset was so different, but this is just a great place. There are a lot of good people that care about developing a good partnership with their horse and not necessarily how many ribbons they win.”
The people of Washington County are not the types who send their horse off to a trainer because they don’t want to do the work, Collman said. Equestrians in this region put a lot of effort into developing their skills.
“It’s a higher level of people who take horses really seriously,” Collman said. “To some people it’s a farm animal, you get on it, kick it around. That’s not the way I look at good horsemanship. It’s a partnership, and the person is putting an effort into making it work. I see a lot of that around here.”
Collman is proud of her stable’s ability to bring together riders with so many different goals, and creating a community of camaraderie and support.
“Usually barns specialize in one thing. Here, everybody does something different. Even if they compete in the same discipline or they both trail ride, maybe they both enjoy dressage, there’s not that feeling of superiority, because everybody here is on their own unique journey,” Collman said.
In the Forest Lake area, Shadow Creek Stables has a long history of equestrian excellence. When owners Susan and Ron Moore purchased the property in 1979, it was already known as Shadow Creek Ranch.
The stable has seen a lot of change over the years—in 2018, it was even considered a possible site for a youth recovery center which would give residents access to the healing that comes from working with horses.
The idea didn’t pan out, but Shadow Creek has offered lessons to children and adults in the community for years. The stable specializes in English riding and hunter jumper lessons.
One of the stable’s defining features is the availability of lesson horses, Susan said.
“Most of the stables cater to the boarders, who have their own horses, but we start everybody out on lesson horses. We’re really a lesson barn where students learn how to ride, and if they want to go on and show, there’s that possibility for them. It’s more of a general education on how to ride properly.”
Having lesson horses also makes learning more accessible to some. Shadow Creek tries to make lessons as affordable as possible, since it can be expensive to own a horse.
Susan said that she mostly interacts with the wider Washington County equestrian community at the State Fair and at hunter jumper shows, but feels that the wider horse community is open and friendly.
Though each riding discipline is a world of its own, Washington County residents can come together at unique events such as the Three-Ring Circus schooling show at Carriage Horse Farm in Hugo each year. Always held the day before Memorial Day, the event is organized by St. Croix Saddlery, an English tack shop in Hugo.
“We call it the circus because it’s supposed to be very inviting,” said St. Croix Saddlery owner Christy Weflen. “You get people doing their first show ever, you get very experienced trainers using it as training for a young horse, you get dressage horse riders that have decided to go jump their horse. It’s a really good mix. People from other disciplines will come and try it out because it’s a good testing ground. It’s very non-threating and just fun.”
Even though the event is mostly for fun, Weflen tries to run it like a real horse show.
“We want to teach people what it’s like to go through the process, with a real show office, real entries, and an add/scratch form. The same way you have to do it in a real rated show.”
The Three Ring Circus doesn’t use certified judges, but instead invites experienced local trainers who don’t have students competing in the show.
This year’s event will take place Sunday, May 24, and is open to public spectators. Registration for participants opens on April 1, and a class list is available on the St. Croix Saddlery website.
“What’s nice is that there is a diverse horse culture,” Weflen said. “We do have a huge number of huge English barns, but we also have trail riding barns, and western. It’s a big mix and I think it’s one of the best-kept secrets in the state.”
For some, the admiration is artistic; for others, it comes from the hard work of creating a connection between human and animal. Weflen reflected on what makes Washington County so special for horse enthusiasts.
“It’s one of the few counties where you can be driving up a highway and you can see a horse riding along the side of the road,” she said. “People and horses have found a way to cohabitate here quite nicely.”
