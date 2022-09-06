100's of reasons to celebrate: Derby Days recognizes 100 years of Bayport

Citizens of the city of Bayport will famously float hundreds of rubber ducks down Perro Creek Sept. 16 and 17 as a way to celebrate their city.
While Derby Days will recognize 100 years of Bayport during the weekend events, the city celebration has its own historical roots starting with another centennial celebration.
The Bayport Jaycees, a group of young business leaders dedicated to community improvement and personal betterment, were searching for a way to raise funds for the city’s playground facilities.
The Jaycees claimed to have three purposes in mind for starting Derby Days: to provide “healthful” entertainment for the children of Bayport by building new playground facilities, to give their members experience in “Jayceeism” and to celebrate the area’s 100th birthday.
The first Derby Days took place in the summer of 1956, which marked the 100th anniversary of when the first three settlements along Lake St. Croix formed the city of Baytown in 1856. It wasn’t until 1922 that those settlements would be known as Bayport.
The name “Derby Days” comes from original celebration’s series of horse shows and pony rides that took place at the Washington County fairgrounds. Though the Bayport Jaycees intended to “think big” according to a Derby Days flier from 1956, the event only took place that one year.
It wasn’t until 2004 that the Derby Days we know today came to be. A small group of community members decided to resurrect the Derby Days of the 1950s and repurpose it to the modern day celebration it is today. That group would later become the Bayport Community Action League, which is now the official organizer of the event.
“It was just a group of five or six of us, just regular people,” said Mary Goullette of the Bayport Community Action League.
Rubber ducks replaced horses, and Bayport added activities like fireworks, a pet parade and a dance. The Bayport Community Action League has branched out to location organizations like the Lions Club to help out. Goullette believes that Derby Days has found just the right balance of activities to get people to come out and celebrate.
“I think that's the beauty of it. We're so small that we can keep the same things going,” said Goullette.
2022’s Derby Days is paying homage to that first Derby Days in 1956 with a cowboy-themed “Party in the Park” featuring the Tim Sigler Band on Friday. It will add a modern touch with trendy food trucks on Saturday.
“We’re adding more food trucks this year,” said Michele Hanson of the Afton Bayport Lakeland Lions Club. “We’ll have local folks like Candyland there along with the fireworks.”
Just like the first celebration in 1956, Derby Days has been all about celebrating the best of the small town.
Goullette describes the celebration as “the flavor of Bayport.”
“It’s just put on by people who care about this city,” said Goullette.
