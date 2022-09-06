100's of reasons to celebrate: Derby Days recognizes 100 years of Bayport

At left: Lions Club member helps out with the Derby Days annual duck race. Middle: A flock of rubber duckies make their way down the Perro River at Bayport’s most competitive duck race. At right: A vintage button from the first Derby Days in 1956 shows the 100 year celebration of the Bayport area. Horses, water sports and a classic parade were part of the 50's celebration.

 Contributed

Citizens of the city of Bayport will famously float hundreds of rubber ducks down Perro Creek Sept. 16 and 17 as a way to celebrate their city. 

While Derby Days will recognize 100 years of Bayport during the weekend events, the city celebration has its own historical roots starting with another centennial celebration. 

