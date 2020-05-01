The corgi community came together to surprise Sadie Parent, of Stillwater, for her 14th birthday April 23 with a corgi parade. Sadie's mother Katie thought of the idea after hearing about the drive by parades. Corgis and their owners gave Sadie corgi-themed cards and gifts.
That was not the only surprise Sadie received that day, after the parade, she found out she would get her very own corgi puppy later this year.
— Photos by Shannon Granholm | Press Publications
