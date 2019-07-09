St. Croix Valley Area News

Lumberjack Days celebrates 85th anniversary

  • By Elizabeth Callen/Staff Writer
STILLWATER — Lumberjack Days has long been a staple of summertime in Stillwater. This year, the annual festival returns for its 85th year and features an impressive lineup of local musicians and a host of family-friendly activities for residents of Stillwater and the surrounding communities.

New electric bike rental opens in Stillwater

  • By Jared Martinson/News Intern
 The bike trail map hanging on the wall in Mike Herman’s store boasts a variety of colors highlighting the scenic routes in and around Stillwater. Just below the map, a bright orange couch welcomes customers for a breather before or after their electric bike experience.

MDH warns of deceptive tactics in sales of some water treatment systems

Following reports from concerned Minnesotans, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is warning consumers to beware of false claims, deceptive sales pitches, inaccurate water quality data and scare tactics used by some water treatment companies to sell expensive and unnecessary home water …

More short term home rentals for Stillwater

  • By Julie Kink/Contributing Writer
STILLWATER — City officials upped the number of allowable vacation rental property licenses this week. The new threshold for Type C short term home rentals is 25, up from 15. Type C licenses are those that do not serve as the residence of the property owner, but are used exclusively as short…

2nd arrest made in May Township shooting case

  • Elizabeth Callen/Staff Writer
Police have arrested a second man for his suspected involvement in the kidnapping and shooting of a St. Paul woman who was found in a May Township roadway earlier this month. 

Four landscapes for June birding

  • By Jackie Bussjaeger/Contributing Writer
By June, the craze of bird migration has slowed down, and Minnesota’s birds are settling in for nesting season. This is the time of year to take advantage of the habitat in our backyards that provide nesting habitat for the spectacular species that will stay with us throughout the summer.

Woman found shot in May Township roadway

A woman was found in the middle of the roadway near St. Croix Trail N. and 124th St. N. in May Township at 2:38 a.m. June 9. Upon arrival, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office determined the woman had suffered from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital. In…

School board to hold special meeting

The school board will hold a special meeting 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, for the purpose of the first component of the evaluation of the superintendent. The meeting will take place at the Oak Park Building, 6355 N. Osman Ave., Stillwater.

Event expected to draw 100 K-9s and handlers

  • Shannon Granholm/Quad Community Press Editor
LINO LAKES — As many as 100 K-9s and their handlers from all over the state and surrounding states — including Wisconsin and North Dakota — will visit Lino Lakes this month to be certified and compete for awards.

St. Croix River Association announces award winners

ST. CROIX FALLS — The St. Croix River Association (SCRA) is pleased to announce the winners of the St. Croix Watershed Stewardship Award, Every Kid in the Croix Award, and the first-ever Nelson-Mondale Legacy Award. All awards were presented at the 2019 Spring Gathering in May. The awards re…

Hwy. 36 closure scheduled this weekend

Eastbound Hwy. 36 from Century Avenue to Interstate 694 will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 10. The closure is necessary to allow construction crews to install storm sewer under the highway.

