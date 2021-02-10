Plans for state tournaments, the first to be held since a year ago, were approved last week by the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors.
Last year’s state basketball tournaments were cut short, due to the pandemic, with the girls heading into semifinals and finals, and the boys still in regionals. All other winter sports had completed state competition. There was no spring season. Fall sports seasons were held without state tournaments.
“The board unanimously approved moving forward with postseason tournaments and directed the staff to proceed with organizing tournaments in a context that is safe, adheres to the governor’s executive orders, and follows the guidelines set forth by the Minnesota Department of Health,” said Blaine Novak, Board President.
While details continue to be formulated, here is a projected look at each:
Alpine Skiing — Tentatively set for March 10, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, with 88 skiers of each gender, each in two races, in pods of 22 skiers.
Nordic Skiing — Tentatively set for March 12, at Giants Ridge, in two sessions, with 88 skiers of each gender.
Dance — Tentatively set for March 12 (Jazz) and March 13 (High Kick) at Edina High School with a single dance per day in each of three classes.
Boys swimming — Tentatively set for March 18 (diving), and March 19-20 (swimming, one class per day) at the University of Minnesota, with no preliminaries, and finals consisting of time trials, and sessions split into four sections each.
Gymnastics — Tentatively set for March 26-27 at Champlin Park High School with Class A the first day and Class AA the second day, with two four-team sessions each day. State team members who also qualified individually will compete just in the team meet with their scores counting in individuals.
Wrestling — Tentatively set for March 25-27 at a venue to be determined, with each class having one day of competition, comprised of four team qualifiers and eight individuals for each class (after state prelims held March 13) .
Hockey — Tentatively scheduled for March 26-27 (girls quarterfinals) and March 30-31 (boys quarterfinals), April 1 (girls semifinals) and April 2 (boys semifinals), and April 3 (all four championships), at Xcel Energy Center.
Basketball — Following quarterfinals at regional sites on March 30-31, boys and girls semifinals are tentatively scheduled for April 6-7-8 and finals for April 9-10, at Target Center.
— Bruce Strand
