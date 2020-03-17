The worldwide outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) might eventually wreak such havoc in the U.S. that the first blow — having to go without sports for a while — might eventually be seen as just a minor footnote.
Still, young athletes are at the forefront of the initial groups of Americans having to sacrifice something vital in the nationwide effort to stem the spread of the deadly new disease for which we have, as of yet, no cure.
On the heels of the NBA and NHL suspending their seasons, and the NCAA canceling national tournaments, the Minnesota girls basketball tournament last weekend was called to a halt halfway through, sending the semifinalists in Class 4A (Hopkins and Farmington) and Class 3A (De La Salle and Becker) home without getting to play the game they’ve worked for all their lives, along with the four semifinalists in Class 2A and 1A.
The boys basketball tournament slated for this weekend is axed Friday morning as well. About half the of 32 state qualifiers had been determined by last Thursday evening and the other half were to be crowned Friday night.
Basketball was the only Minnesota winter sport affected. All the others had their state tournaments completed.
Jamie Sobolik, Centennial girls basketball coach who was an assistant on Cougar teams that went to state, commented:
“I feel sad for all those players and coaches that worked so hard to get to where they were and never had a chance to try and achieve that goal and dream they set back in November,” he said “On the other hand, what the world is dealing with is so much more important. If the cancellations can prevent more illnesses and deaths, then we are making the right decision.”
During the Grand Forks flood of 1997, he was assistant coach for the University of North Dakota softball team. The UND president forbade them from leaving for a tournament in Vermillion, South Dakota that weekend. The entire city had to evacuate and the rest of our season was canceled. But he said he can look back on that year with pride and joy despite the bitter disappointment at the time.
“I’d like to think that those impacted (by coronavirus) will be able to look back at their season and smile rather than dwell on what could have been,” he said.
Spring sports are also affected. On Sunday morning, Gov. Tim Walz announced that the state’s K-12 schools will temporarily close this week and stay closed at least through March 27 to give educators time to prepare for an extended period of “distance learning” if necessary.
The Minnesota State High School League (MSHL) decreed Sunday that no practices of any kind take place until March 27. Most spring sports would have started practice this week. The MSHSL previously ruled that no scrimmages or games take place until April 6.
With the COVID-19 crisis rapidly evolving, the MSHSL will continue to work with the governor and the Department of Health and new directives might be forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.