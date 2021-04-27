White Bear Lake remained unbeaten in conference with a 10-5 win over Forest Lake, one of the Suburban East’s traditional powers, there Monday evening.
The Bears had 11 hits and the Rangers committed seven errors. Chloe Barber socked a two-run double and went 3-for-4 with three RBI’s. Mik Stowe was 2-for-5 and scored three runs. Heidi Barber had one hit and two RBI’s.
The Bears used both of their pitchers. “Madie Petersen started in the circle and had four strong innings against a dangerous offense,” coach Kaity Wightman said. ‘Chloe (Barber) came in and shut the door in the final three innings.”
Petersen yielded six hits, four walks and five runs in 4 1/3 innings. Barber threw the last 2 2/3, allowing no runs, one hit, and four walks, striking out six.
The Bears are 6-0 in conference and 7-1 overall. Forest Lake is 5-2 in conference and overall. They have lost to unbeaten Stillwater, 3-2.
The Bears will host Park (2-4) on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.