White Bear Lake stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 victory over Irondale on Thursday evening on goals by Lauren Eckerle, Cami Bachmeier and Emma Wickstrom. Providing assists were Gabby Hofeld, Chloe Simanek and Nicole Moore. The Bears allowed only one shot on goal by Irondale (0-6).
