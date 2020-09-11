The Centennial Cougars, ranked No. 2 in the state, beat the Spring Lake Park Panthers 4-0 on Thursday, improving to 4-0. Khyah Harper notched two goals and an assist. Sarah Strating and Brooklyn Bordson had goals, and Sydney Nelson and Grace Prairie made assists.
