Hill-Murray handed Mahtomedi 1-0 defeat on Thursday evening in Maplewood, with Anthony Banderas-Infante scoring in the first half and Owen Dinzeo making nine saves. The Pioneers improved to 6-1-1 and the Zephyrs dropped to 4-2.
