The Mahtomedi Zephyrs returned to action — after three postponed games — with an 8-0 win over the South St. Paul Packers on Tuesday evening, then absorbed their first loss, against the St. Thomas Academy Cadets 2-1, on Thursday evening. Both were away games.
Mahtomedi (3-1) had to postpone games against Hill-Murray, North St. Paul and Tartan when a player tested positive for Covid-19, the school announced.
Nolan Pratumwon led the rout of South St. Paul as he pumped in three goals and assisted on two others. TJ Bruner notched two goals and two assists. Ethan Peterson, Riley Einan and Michael Williams also scored, and Peterson made two assists. The Mustangs allowed just one shot on goal by the Packers (0-6).
St. Thomas Academy (6-1) took a 2-0 lead on goals by Matthew Vander in the first half and Will Guttery in the second half. Pratumwon got the Zephyrs on the board with four minutes left.
