The Centennial Cougars edged the Osseo Orioles 2-1 on Tuesday evening in Osseo. Garrett Miers tallied both goals for the Cougars (3-2).
Will Miers assisted on one, and goalie Isaac Verke assisted on the other with a long punt over the top. Ethan Sok scored for Osseo (0-4-1).
”Team is improving each game, dominated possession,” coach Jeffrey Ottosen said. “But that led to new problems pushing all of Osseo's players into the box defending.”
The Cougars played a more focused second half, he said, to create more opportunities.
They will host Champlin Park (5-0) on Thursday, 5 p.m.
