The Centennial Cougars tied Coon Rapids 2-2 in their conference finale Tuesday, with Will Miers and Aidan Dockendorf notching the goals. The Cougars finished Northwest Suburban play with a 5-4-2 record, tying for fifth place among 14 teams. Champlin Park was champion with a 10-1 record. Centennial will start sectionals next Wednesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.