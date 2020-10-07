The Centennial Cougars tied Coon Rapids 2-2 in their conference finale Tuesday, with Will Miers and Aidan Dockendorf notching the goals. The Cougars finished Northwest Suburban play with a 5-4-2 record, tying for fifth place among 14 teams. Champlin Park was champion with a 10-1 record. Centennial will start sectionals next Wednesday.
Latest News
- Soccer: Centennial girls are solo champs of NWSC
- Soccer: Cougar boys tie Coon Rapids in conference finale
- National Newspaper Week highlights importance of a free press
- America Needs Journalists – and America’s Journalists Need Our Support
- Recognition ‘shines light’ on Centennial Elementary
- Local dance studios adapt to changes
- Sausage Haus employees convicted of game law violations
- Would you, could you, with a fox? Sustainable Safari says ‘yes’
Most Popular
Articles
- Mahtomedi grad finds romance on ‘Love Island’
- Lino Lakes, Blaine in top 3 healthiest housing markets
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Chemical found in more private wells
- Sports garden open for business
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Soccer: Mustang boys (5-1-4) unbeaten in last 9 games
- Swimming: Mahtomedi has 3-1 record, with loss to Hastings
- Sausage Haus employees convicted of game law violations
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.