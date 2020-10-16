The Centennial Cougars won by a shootout over Forest Lake, 1-0, on Wednesday evening, advancing to the Section 7AA semifinals. Cougar goalie Isaac Verke stopped four of nine shots in the shootout, helping the Cougars win it. Nobody could score in 80 minutes in regulation and 10 minutes of overtime. Each failed on a penalty kick. “The game was played in a wind storm and both teams struggled. It was a very defensive battle,” said Cougar coach Jeffrey Ottosen. Centennial (6-4-2), which has won two straight section titles, will play at Blaine (8-2-2) on Monday at 5 p.m. The Cougars upset Blaine 5-0 late in the regular season
Soccer: Cougar boys nip Forest Lake in shootout in section opener
