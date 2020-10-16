Eight different players scored for the Centennial Cougars as they defeated Cambridge-Isanti 10-0 in the first round of Section 7AA on Wednesday evening at home. The Cougars (11-1) will host Anoka (5-3-4) in the semifinals Monday at 7 p.m. Grace Prairie and Ally Hamski each notched a pair of goals. Adding one each were Khyah Harper, Sydney Nelson, Summer Francis, Morgan O’Hearn, Brooklyn Bordson, and Lauren Ahles. Providing assists were Brooklyn Bordson (two), Brittany Bordson (two), Lindsay Wilson (two), Ahles (two), Harper, and Francis. The Cougars allowed just two shots on goal, which were stopped by Jenna Lang, in posting their sixth shutout.

