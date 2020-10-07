The Centennial Cougars captured the conference championship in girls soccer with an 8-0 rout of Coon Rapids in the regular-season finale Tuesday.
The Cougars were tied for the lead with Champlin Park and got an assist from Blaine, which tied the Rebels 4-4.’
Centennial finished the schedule 10-1-0, followed by Champlin Park 9-1-1, Rogers 7-2-2, Totino-Grace 6-3-2, Blaine 6-3-2 for the top six spots among 14 teams.
The Cougars’ loss came against Champlin Park 3-2. Two games later, Champlin Park lost to Rogers 2-1.
In the win over Coon Rapids, scoring two goals each were Khyah Harper, Summer Francis, and Lindsay Wilson. The Cougars will start sectionals next Wednesday.
The Cougars, coached by Ginger Flohaug, have been conference champs seven times in the last 12 years, along with one runner-up finish and four third-place finishes.
