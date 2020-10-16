White Bear Lake cruised past Tartan 7-0 in the first round of Section 4AA on Tuesday evening, earning another shot at old nemesis East Ridge in the semifinals. Nicole Moore and Olivia Haas notched two goals each, and Sydney Johnson, Emma Merriman, Lauren Eckerle, Charlie Adam had one each, for the Bears (9-3). The Bears lost to East Ridge (7-3-2) in conference 1-0. The Bears have lost in the section semifinals five straight seasons, the last two of those against East Ridge. They’ll duel Tuesday at the Bears field, 7:30 p.m. It’s a chance for the Bears to “exorcise the demons” for both those streaks, said co-coach John Dierkhising.
Soccer: Bear girls top Tartan 7-0 in sectional, face nemesis East Ridge
- ==
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Soccer: Mahtomedi girls beat Washington 12-0 in playoff opener
- Cross country: White Bear girls close strong with 2nd place at section
- Soccer: Bear girls top Tartan 7-0 in sectional, face nemesis East Ridge
- Soccer: Cougar boys nip Forest Lake in shootout in section opener
- Football: Tonino-Grace air game foils Cougars 21-7
- Cross country: Cougar boys, girls in top half at section meet
- Tennis: Mounds View nips Mahtomedi om duel of unbeatens for section crown
- Cross country: White Bear boys charge to 2nd place at sectional
Most Popular
Articles
- Prosperous railroad man ‘embodied simplicity’
- Lino Lakes water tower bowl installed
- The boo must go on: Dead End Hayride returns despite pandemic
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- ‘Everybody’s journey is different’
- New changes for Mahtomedi American Legion Auxiliary
- Football: Bears lose opener to Stillwater 52-24
- Cleaner ditch means cleaner lake: Bald Eagle benefits from $329K grant
- Football: Champlin Park finishes strong to beat Centennial 38-21 in opener
- Letters to the Editor
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.