White Bear Lakes’s girls soccer season ended with a 2-0 loss to old nemesis East Ridge at home in the Section 4AA semifinals at home Wednesday evening. Jessica Machovec scored both goals for the Raptors, one in each half. That marked the Bears’ sixth straight season losing in the section semifinals, the last three against East Ridge. The Bears finished 9-4. They scored 33 goals in 13 games but none against East Ridge in two games. The Raptors (8-3-2) beat the Bears 1-0 in conference play.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- White Bear Lake’s Best Bartenders
- Circle Pines finalizes assessments for street project
- Prosperous railroad man ‘embodied simplicity’
- Stewart Avenue landmark preserved as dream home
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- White Bear Jewelers: New store owner maintains family ties
- Joyce Arlene Nereson
- Cross country: White Bear boys charge to 2nd place at sectional
- ‘Everybody’s journey is different’
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.