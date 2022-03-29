The Shoreview/Arden Hills Lions Club, as part of the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest, sponsors a Peace Vision Contest each year for youth ages 11 to 13. The theme this year is “We Are All Connected.” Two winners were chosen from over 90 posters submitted from Elise Valley’s art students at Chippewa Middle School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.