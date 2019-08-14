Although the position is technically nonpartisan, the race to the seat for Ramsey County Commissioner District 1 will be apparent Republican against Democrat.
Nicole Joy Frethem sought the DFL endorsement during her campaign. She received about 41 percent of the votes, or 1,762, according to the Secretary of State. Randy Jessup, a Republican and previous State Representative for District 42A, received about 34 percent, or 1,475.
Martin Long received 398 votes, Mark Voss 236, Steve Scott 176, Nick Tamble 120, Jodi Hultgren 70, William Bergeron 38, and Douglas Blomberg 17.
Sara Marie Moore
