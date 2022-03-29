Turtle Lake Elementary receives 1st place in yearbook contest

Turtle Lake PTA yearbook chair Linda Bye and committee members Lauren Kavan and Toni Rahn display their first-place certificate and the winning entry in the Lifetouch International Yearbook Showcase Contest.

 Kerry Forsberg | Contributed

The Turtle Lake Elementary School volunteer yearbook staff received the first-place award in the 2021 Lifetouch Yearbook Showcase Contest for elementary schools. The publications were sorted into four divisions: high schools with more than 1,000 students enrolled, high schools with fewer than 1,000 students enrolled, middle schools and elementary schools. Yearbooks were evaluated on theme / theme development, design, continuity, photography, writing, creativity, content and coverage. The winning entry reflects many months of hard work by the yearbook staff during a difficult pandemic year.

