The Mounds View Mustangs, after capturing their fifth consecutive Suburban East Conference championship with a 9-0 record, opened defense of its Section 4AA title by defeating Totino-Grace 7-0 on Thursday.

The Mustangs, 14-6 overall with eight straight wins, are the defending champion and top seed.

