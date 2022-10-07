The Mounds View Mustangs, after capturing their fifth consecutive Suburban East Conference championship with a 9-0 record, opened defense of its Section 4AA title by defeating Totino-Grace 7-0 on Thursday.
The Mustangs, 14-6 overall with eight straight wins, are the defending champion and top seed.
The lineup is headed by Katerina Smiricinschi in singles and the doubles teams of Amanda Diao/Avery Schifsky and Annabelle Huang/Shae Crockarell.
In the semifinals on Monday, the Mustangs will host White Bear Lake while No. 2 Roseville Area hosts Mahtomedi. The finals will be held Wednesday at Lifetime Fitness in White Bear Lake, 1:30 p.m.
